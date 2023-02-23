Contrasting Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.40 $323.63 million $0.64 18.86

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A TIM 7.87% 7.02% 3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 0 2 0 3.00

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman on April 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

