Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $126.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $13.82 or 0.00057401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00082148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

