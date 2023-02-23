Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,516. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coty by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 194,370 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 1,184,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

