Cowen Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.37 on Thursday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

