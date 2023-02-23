Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Crayon Group Holding ASA Stock Performance

OTC CRAYF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Crayon Group Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

About Crayon Group Holding ASA

Crayon Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an IT advisory company in software and digital transformation services. It operates through Software & Cloud Direct, Software & Cloud Channel, Software & Cloud Economics, and Consulting segments. The company provides assess and migrate services, including cloud migration assessment, maturity assessment, cloud infrastructure advisory and migration, cloud POC, cloud tenant migration, cloud connectivity, modern workplace migration, and cloud identity; govern and optimize services comprising IT governance, license optimization, software and cloud economics, and SAM tool; operate and support services, such as modern workplace adoption, software and cloud advisory service desk, and support program services; and data platform and AI solutions services.

