Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,619 Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.26% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 3,723,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,531. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

