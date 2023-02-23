Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

