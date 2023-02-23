Critical Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $142.64 million 0.16 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.13 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.06 $30.00 million $0.38 3.03

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,311.63%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

