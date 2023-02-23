Critical Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Gladstone Land pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 6.41% 0.87% 0.40% Service Properties Trust -16.39% -20.37% -3.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

45.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Land and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $75.32 million 8.38 $3.49 million ($0.33) -55.09 Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 1.16 -$544.60 million ($1.82) -5.76

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

