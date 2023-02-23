Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Crown has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

