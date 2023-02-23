CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 2,478,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 322,852 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2,975.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

