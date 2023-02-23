DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DVA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,561. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

