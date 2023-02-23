DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.
DaVita Price Performance
DVA traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,561. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.