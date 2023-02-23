Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.17 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.10714168 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,358,517.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dejitaru Tsuka should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dejitaru Tsuka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

