Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 259.22% from the company’s previous close.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

