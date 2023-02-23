Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.80. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 8,775 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

