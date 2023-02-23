Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 195 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.38) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.44).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.21) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.28 ($1.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.58. The firm has a market cap of £27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

