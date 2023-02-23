Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 24th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $213.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

