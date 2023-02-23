DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
DISH Network stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
