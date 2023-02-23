Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.00. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 38,635 shares.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of C$113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

