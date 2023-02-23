Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,929 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Salesforce worth $166,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.34. 1,454,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

