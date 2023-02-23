Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,215. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

