Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.
Edison International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 2,142,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Edison International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.