Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. 2,142,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.