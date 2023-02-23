Electroneum 1-Day Volume Hits $26,228.54 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and $26,228.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013112 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,089,472 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

