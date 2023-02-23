EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

