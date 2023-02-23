Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) fell 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 29,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 141,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

