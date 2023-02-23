Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.
About Empire State Realty OP
