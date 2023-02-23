Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $1,524,375.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.71. 2,968,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

