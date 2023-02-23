Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
