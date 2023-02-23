Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Escalade Stock Down 1.3 %
Escalade stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
