Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Escalade Stock Down 1.3 %

Escalade stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

