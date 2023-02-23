Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $153.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

