FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $781.38

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.38 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 811 ($9.77). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($9.75), with a volume of 97,007 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FDM. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 737.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock has a market cap of £885.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,696.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £499.82 ($601.90). Insiders have acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last 90 days. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.