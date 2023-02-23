Financial Analysis: Logiq (WEYL) versus Its Peers

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Logiq to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.52 Logiq Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,150.82

This table compares Logiq and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Logiq’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

