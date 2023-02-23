Financial Survey: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BrainsWay and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 359.38%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.12 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -6.25 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 15.64 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares BrainsWay and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02% Intelligent Bio Solutions -421.22% -65.81% -36.77%

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

