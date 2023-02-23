FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of ET opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

