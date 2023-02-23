Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Up 3.3%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 61,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fire & Flower Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

