First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter.

