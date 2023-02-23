First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

