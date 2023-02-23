First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

