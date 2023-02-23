First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

LMBS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

