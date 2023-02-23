First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE FMY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
