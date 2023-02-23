First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $156.16. 59,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 40,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.22.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

