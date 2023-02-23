FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) & TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Head-To-Head Analysis

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote N/A -379.80% -40.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $56.11 million 0.28 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -0.77 FiscalNote N/A N/A -$3.66 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FiscalNote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuanChe.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TuanChe and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67

FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 238.63%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than TuanChe.

Risk & Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TuanChe beats FiscalNote on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

