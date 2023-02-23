FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

