FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.23 and last traded at $96.33. Approximately 1,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESG. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

