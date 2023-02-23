Frontier Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Frontier has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $3.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00422518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.84 or 0.27988370 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.