Function X Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Function X has a market cap of $94.76 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
