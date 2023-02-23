Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,130.14

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,130.14 ($13.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,182 ($14.23). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($14.07), with a volume of 48,488 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

