Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.71 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 489,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,914,000 after purchasing an additional 220,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

