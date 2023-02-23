Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.83. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$27.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

