Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $16.97. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 701 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNXF. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

